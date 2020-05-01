WATCH: Gov. Reeves talks COVID-19 amid controversy over relief funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will discuss the state’s latest response to COVID-19 again Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Mississippi Legislature voiced their displeasure over the way Reeves plans to use $1.25 billion in relief money from the CARES Act.
Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann says funding coming into the state is not going to the right place. He says the money should be used for COVID-19 response, not to balance the state’s budget.
