Dry today but a few showers possible Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 10-15 Low: 65
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. Wind: SW 10-15 High: 82
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20% chance of a stray shower possible. Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 65
THE WEEKEND: Breezy southerly winds will continue warm and above average again tomorrow. There will be a few more clouds, partly cloudy through the day with afternoon highs again in the lower 80s. A cold front will be close to the Missouri and Tennessee border. It will be close enough that we could see a few showers or storms along and north of I-40. A slight chance of rain will remain into Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee. through Sunday night. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.