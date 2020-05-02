Health officials report 98 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting nearly 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases countywide and three new deaths.
The health department says the county’s total case number has climbed to 2,654 with 53 total deaths since the virus began to spread throughout Shelby County in March.
Authorities say 1,392 people in Shelby County have recovered from COVID-19 so far.
The health department is investigating outbreaks of two or more cases at 13 facilities across the county as well. So far, 156 people have tested positive for the virus and 16 people have died within those facilities.
As of Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 11,891 confirmed cases with just over 200 deaths statewide.
State health officials will update those numbers around 2 p.m. this afternoon.
