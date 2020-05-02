Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Triple Crown racing season is a sure bet to be unlike any other. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. No new dates have been set for the Preakness and Belmont. For the first time since 1931, it's possible the series could be run out of order. Horses might kick off the series in New York at the Belmont, run the Preakness in July and conclude it with the Derby on Labor Day weekend. Talks are ongoing among the host tracks and broadcaster NBC.