Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some big meatpacking plants may soon be reopening. It's a sign that seems to back up President Donald Trump assertion this week that his order keeping packing plants open during the coronavirus crisis “solved their problems.” But the reality isn’t likely to be so easy. Meatpackers still have a workforce likely to be depleted by illness or unwillingness to risk illness. Even plants that keep the production lines moving will have to do so more slowly, renewing concerns about whether Americans will get as much meat as they’re used to.