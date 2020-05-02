Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee gov issues new guidelines for places of worship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued guidelines for places of worship to operate as the state moves foward with reopening locations where people can gather during the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Lee says places of worship should hold services under certain limitations such as limiting gatherings to 50% capacity and asking congregants to remain 6 feet apart and wear face coverings. Lee had earlier recommended that people avoid church gatherings, but he never mandated it. The new recommendations contradict stricter rules previously issued by officials in Memphis who now say places of worship should follow Lee’s guidelines instead.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS
1,299 inmates test positive for virus at Tennessee prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will begin testing all of its state prison inmates and staff after 1,299 of 2,444 inmates inmates tested positive for the coronavirus at a privately run prison. State and prison officials on Friday confirmed the case count at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, which is run by Tennessee-based CoreCivic. Additionally, 50 prison workers tested positive. Officials said Trousdale followed the trend across Tennessee's prison system of people testing positively overhwelmingly without symptoms. The results follow widespread testing that found 583 inmates tested positive at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, with about 80% showing no symptoms. The system-wide testing will start next week.
ABSENTEE VOTING-TENNESSEE LAWSUIT
Groups sue to expand absentee voting in Tennessee amid virus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several groups are suing the state of Tennessee to allow any voter to cast an absentee ballot this year due to worries that people might contract or unwittingly spread the coronavirus in person at the polls. The federal lawsuit filed Friday in Nashville takes aim at the list of reasons required for a voter to get an absentee ballot in Tennessee, ranging from being at least 60 years old to being sick, hospitalized or physically disabled. The lawsuit says the list of excuses does not allow voters to get absentee ballots out of fear of contracting COVID-19 or transmitting the virus as a carrier without symptoms.
NO TUITION INCREASE
UT campuses proposing no tuition increases next year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee campuses are proposing no tuition increases for the upcoming academic year. According to a news release from UT, the board of trustees has already agreed not to increase tuition at the UT Health Science Center in Memphis. The advisory boards for the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin campuses will meet in early May. Their recommendations will be submitted to the trustees for a final decision in June. If approved, it will be the first time in the university’s history that all four campuses had no tuition increase. UT President Randy Boyd says students are struggling, and UT wants to help them continue their educations.
FUGITIVES ARRESTED
Suspects in Arkansas, Ohio killings arrested in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals task force in Tennessee says two men have been arrested on warrants related to separate killings in Ohio and Arkansas. The Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday that Dwight Harris has been arrested in Ridgley, Tennessee. Harris was tracked down by a police dog named Echo while he was hiding under a large fuel tank. Harris had been wanted on a murder warrant from Cleveland, Ohio. Marshals said Correy Crawford was arrested early Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. Crawford had been wanted on a capital murder warrant in the death of Demarcus Daniels in Blytheville, Arkansas.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-TENNESSEE
In Senate race, Sethi attacks Hagerty as 'entitled' for loan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Manny Sethi has released a digital ad attacking his Tennessee primary election foe Bill Hagerty for taking out a $2.5 million bank loan for his campaign, calling him “entitled.” The ad marks the first significant swing taken during the GOP primary in the race to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring. The ad compares Hagerty's loan to small businesses struggling to get loans. The ad reveals the kind of attacks Sethi’s team could rely on against Hagerty in the August primary contest. Hagerty’s campaign declined to swipe back and focused on his endorsement by President Donald Trump.