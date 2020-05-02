NBA postpones draft lottery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA announced the postponement of the NBA Draft Lottery and the NBA Draft Combine Friday, both scheduled to take place later this month in Chicago.
More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the league continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic, and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials.
The NBA has not canceled the current season and is still trying to figure a way to finish it out.
The association shut down May 12 with most teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies having about 15 games left to play.
The Griz holding on to the 8th and final playoff seed in the Western Conference.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.