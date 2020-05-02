Tracking a major warm up this weekend, along with a few rain chances

High pressure across the Deep South will provide us with a southerly flow along with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. That together will cause a major warm up across the Mid-South his weekend.
Skies are mainly clear across the Mid-South this morning with out-the-door temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A breezy southwest wind today will be around 10 to 15 mph. That along with an area of high pressure across the Deep South, will give us a major warm up when it comes to afternoon highs today. We will top out in the lower 80s under a partly to mostly sunny skies. Tonight, south winds will remain with lows in the middle 60s expected and partly cloudy skies.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 83.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 65.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking much the say, but a few rain chances will creep into the region by the afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will top out in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 10 mph. A shower or storm is possible North of the I-40 corridor as a boundary stall to our north, a few storms could have gusty winds and hail. Showers will linger into Sunday night, with lows in the middle 60s expect.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and the slight chance for a shower or storm, lows will fall into the lower 60s. Tuesday, will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain early in the day, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s and lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70s and lows in the middle to upper 50s. Friday we are tracking another chance for rain with highs near 70 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
