Tracking a major warm up this weekend, along with a few rain chances

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and the slight chance for a shower or storm, lows will fall into the lower 60s. Tuesday, will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain early in the day, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s and lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70s and lows in the middle to upper 50s. Friday we are tracking another chance for rain with highs near 70 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.