Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
2 Arkansas inmates die from virus as business reopen nears
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) — Two Arkansas prisoners have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus as the first of businesses shuttered by the virus prepare to reopen. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Saturday encouraged the state’s residents to “tip very generously” and “spend money” when they head back into public in the coming days as stores, restaurants, malls and other venues start to reopen. Gyms are set to reopen on Monday. The Health Department said two inmates from the Cummins Unit died at an area hospital, with one on a ventilator. Both inmates were in their 60s.
CHILD HOSTAGE DIES-ARKANSAS
Arkansas boy, 11, dies after being shot in hostage situation
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) — An 11-year-old boy who was shot and wounded after being taken hostage by his father in Arkansas has died. Little Rock police said Saturday the boy was found in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds after his father was killed by police Friday evening. Officers went to the scene after the child’s mother showed up at a police substation to report a man had taken her son, Jordan Roberts, hostage. Police sent a SWAT team and said officers entered the home when they heard gunshots.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Abortion clinic challenges Arkansas coronavirus testing rule
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic is challenging a state rule requiring coronavirus tests withing 48 hours of elective procedures. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas represents the clinic and asked a federal judge Friday to prevent the state fro enforcing the test requirement on three women nearing the state's limit on when abortions can be performed. Arkansas bans abortion 20 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. Arkansas last month eased its ban on elective procedures, but requires testing 48 hours before a procedure. The state had used that ban to prohibit surgical abortions at Little Rock Family Planning Services.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific laying off staff because of the virus outbreak
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A company representative says Union Pacific Corp. is furloughing most of the staff at its facility in North Little Rock that repairs the railroad’s locomotives after seeing a substantial drop in business volume because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kristen South is the Nebraska-based railroad's senior director for corporate communications and media relations. She declined to specify how many people were laid off but said employees on Thursday started receiving notifications regarding the Jenks Locomotive Facility’s temporary closure. South added that the company will reevaluate fiscal conditions during the week of May 18 to determine if the facility can resume operations June 1.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop. The Mid-American Business Conditions index released Friday plummeted from March's 46.7 to 35.1 in April — the lowest reading since February 2009. But the confidence index, which gauges supply managers' economic outlook for the next six months, rose to 45.5 from March’s record low 14.5. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS
Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some big meatpacking plants may soon be reopening. It's a sign that seems to back up President Donald Trump assertion this week that his order keeping packing plants open during the coronavirus crisis “solved their problems.” But the reality isn’t likely to be so easy. Meatpackers still have a workforce likely to be depleted by illness or unwillingness to risk illness. Even plants that keep the production lines moving will have to do so more slowly, renewing concerns about whether Americans will get as much meat as they’re used to.