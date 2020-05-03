Memphis, Shelby County gyms to reopen at 25% capacity Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Phase 1 of the Back-to-Business plan begins in Shelby County Monday, allowing some businesses to reopen with limited capacity.
Local gyms are one of the businesses that will be allowed to opening their doors.
Raheem Shabazz's training has helped local athletes like Memphis guard Alex Lomax and Tennessee running back Eric Gray achieve their incredible success.
"It never gets old,” said Raheem Shabazz, owner of Shabazz Fitness.
Shabazz says every athlete he trains is like a family member.
"It's like I have 400 children, you know what I mean,” said Shabazz.
It’s that reason Shabazz plans to go above and beyond, making sure his clients are safe when he reopens Shabazz fitness Monday.
"I can't be lackadaisical because literally I will not put any of my kids in harm’s way, like ever,” said Shabazz.
Gyms in Shelby County are allowed to reopen Monday, part of Phase 1 of the Back to Business plan, with these guidelines:
- 25-percent capacity
- Employees must wear face masks
- Equipment must be six feet apart
- Regular cleaning
- Customers must wipe down equipment after use
- Limit workouts to 45 minutes
"I'm not taking any chances at all,” said Shabazz.
Shabazz will be doing more than required.
He’s placed hand sanitizers and disinfectant spray all over his gym and plans on limiting his capacity to well under 25-percent.
"I can have 20 people and have them spread out but I'm not doing that because we're still not out of the woods yet,” said Shabazz.
A brand new touch-free thermometer sits ready to greet customers as they come through the front door.
"I'm taking everybody's temperature on the way in. You have a temperature, you ain't coming in,” said Shabazz.
Shabazz says he believes others in the local gym community are also taking extra steps to be overly cautious like he is, and keep their customers and, in Shabazz's case, their extended family, safe.
"I'm doing my part to make sure that I responsibly take care of myself, take care of the community and make sure that we get through this thing,” said Shabazz.
Other businesses allowed to reopen Monday in a limited capacity include civil facilities like libraries, dentists and retail and commercial businesses.
For a full list of Phase One guidelines and the other phases in the Back to Business plan, click here.
