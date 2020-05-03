95 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County, no new deaths reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 90 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Shelby County bringing the countywide total to 2,749 -- up from the 2,654 cases reported Saturday morning.
The Shelby County Health Department has not reported any new deaths since the last updated total hit 53.
More than 32,200 people have been tested for the virus and recoveries in Shelby County account for 52% of the cases identified.
SCHD is also monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at 13 facilities across the county, impacting the most vulnerable population. Among those facilities 18 deaths have been reported and only one outbreak has been resolved. The others remain ongoing.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health announced an increase of 770 positive coronavirus cases across the Volunteer State, making Tennessee’s total number of cases 12,661.
Those numbers are expected to be updated around 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.