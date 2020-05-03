Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 pm for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stalled front to our north, will keep showers and storms mostly along & north of I-40 through evening. Rain will be more spotty south of I-40. The severe weather threat continues to diminish for our area but a few storms could produce a strong winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning. A few isolated storms will be possible Monday and the focus for showers and storms will shift South of I-40 by Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers & storms. Wind: Light. Low: 65.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers & storms. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 79.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.
THE WEEK AHEAD: A slight chance of rain and storms will again be possible on Monday. A few storms could be strong with the best chances of that will be in Northeast Arkansas and Northwestern Tennessee. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the middle to lower 60s. Showers will again be possible on Tuesday, mainly for locations in North Mississippi, highs will reach into the mid 70s along with lows in the low to mid 50s. A drier and cooler pattern will emerge midweek. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Another cold front is expected to move through the Mid-South by Friday, that will give us another chance of rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Rain should move out early Saturday and temperatures will take a tumble behind the front. Highs on Saturday, will be in the middle 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be dry with highs in the upper 60s.
