Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 pm for parts of the Mid-South

THE WEEK AHEAD: A slight chance of rain and storms will again be possible on Monday. A few storms could be strong with the best chances of that will be in Northeast Arkansas and Northwestern Tennessee. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the middle to lower 60s. Showers will again be possible on Tuesday, mainly for locations in North Mississippi, highs will reach into the mid 70s along with lows in the low to mid 50s. A drier and cooler pattern will emerge midweek. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Another cold front is expected to move through the Mid-South by Friday, that will give us another chance of rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.