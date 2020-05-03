Tennessee to begin mass COVID-19 testing at prisons this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group plans to begin testing every Tennessee Department of Corrections prison inmate and staff member for COVID-19 this week.
This comes after health officials found outbreaks at multiple prisons across the state.
Documents from the Tennessee Department of Corrections show just how quickly COVID-19 has spread at prisons.
In March, the state only tested 22 inmates. None of them tested positive.
But by the end of April, the documents show the state had tested more than 5,800 inmates, mostly at the Bledsoe County and Trousdale Turner facilities.
Nearly one-third of the inmates who were tested were positive for COVID-19.
TDOC said there were 1,246 positive cases among staff and inmates at Trousdale following a targeting testing event that began April 28.
Other targeted testing events were held at Bledsoe, where 583 staff and inmates tested positive; at Turney, where 40 staff and inmates tested positive; and at Northwest, where 40 staff and inmates tested positive.
TDOC documents show only a handful of tests were conducted at other prisons in April, including just one at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning and three at the Mark Luttrell Transition Center in Memphis, where one inmate tested positive.
On Friday, state leaders announced a mass testing initiative for all prisons.
"We believe that we are the first state in the country to take this action,” said Gov. Lee. “Thanks to our increased testing capacity, we'll test all inmates and staff statewide."
They will also attempt to answer why 98 percent of the inmates who have tested positive are asymptomatic.
“From a scientific standpoint, it's a real head-scratcher why they have such a high asymptomatic rate,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s health commissioner.
County jails are also dealing with outbreaks.
Shelby County officials confirmed nearly 200 inmates and staff members at 201 Poplar tested positive for COVID-19.
"They are still inside of 201. We've moved them into the sixth floor,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. “That particular area was sterilized before we moved those inmates up there."
Criminal justice reform advocates like Josh Spickler, the executive director of Just City, said the outbreak at 201 Poplar shows why jails should reduce their populations.
"Anyone who says that this is under control, that there's nothing to worry about is just not paying attention to the facts,” said Spickler. “A jail is one of the worst places you can be in a viral outbreak like this.”
Spickler’s nonprofit has been working to free inmates from 201 Poplar who cannot afford bail.
Health leaders say they are working to track how COVID-19 made into the jail but noted that the main focus is preventing further spread.
CoreCivic will test all inmates and staff at the facilities is manages, while the Unified Command Group will work with the Tennessee National Guard to augment testing capacity for staff at state-run facilities, where Centurion will test only inmates.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, TDOC has delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails, and health care workers.
The release said TDOC facilities are practicing safety measures recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.