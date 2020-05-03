Tracking a few thunderstorms as we end the weekend & start the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and storms will again be possible on Monday, best chance to see strong storms will be across parts of Northeast Arkansas and Northwestern Tennessee. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the middle to lower 60s. Showers will again be possible on Tuesday, mainly for locations in North Mississippi, highs will reach into the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Dry weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday, partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the middle to lower 70s and lows in the middle to lower 50s. Another cold front is expected to sweep through the Mid-South Friday, that will give us a few rain and storm chances with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.