Tracking a few thunderstorms as we end the weekend & start the week ahead

A cold front will stall just to our north, that will give a few locations along and north of I-40 that chance to see a few showers and storms Sunday and Monday. That focus will shift South of I-40 by Tuesday.
Rather calm and quiet start to Sunday morning across the Mid-South. Morning temperatures are in the 60s region wide under fair skies. A mix of sun and clouds will continue across the region today with afternoon highs again reaching into the lower 80s with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. A stalled boundary to our north will push a line of showers and storms into the northern part of the Mid-South. Locations north of I-40 will have the potential to see a few storms this afternoon and evening. Storms could provide gusty winds and heavy rain along with some hail as the line moves across the northern part of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area. Showers will linger tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the middle 60s with light winds. Storm chances will continue for Monday and Tuesday as we start the week ahead.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: Few storms. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: Few storms. Winds: Light. Low: 65.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and storms will again be possible on Monday, best chance to see strong storms will be across parts of Northeast Arkansas and Northwestern Tennessee. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the middle to lower 60s. Showers will again be possible on Tuesday, mainly for locations in North Mississippi, highs will reach into the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Dry weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday, partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the middle to lower 70s and lows in the middle to lower 50s. Another cold front is expected to sweep through the Mid-South Friday, that will give us a few rain and storm chances with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Long range models show the rain pushing out by Saturday and a big cool down will be on the way. Highs for Saturday, as of right now, will top out in the middle 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
