Barbershops, beauty salons can reopen under new restrictions in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Barbers and hair stylists across Shelby County have been given the opportunity to reopen if they follow strict guidelines from county officials.
The new health directive allows barbershops and beauty salons to reopen May 6, however, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and massage businesses will remain closed.
Mayor Lee Harris with Shelby County announced the new regulations during the COVID-19 Task Force meeting Monday afternoon.
Harris said confusion in Shelby County emerged last week when Governor Bill Lee changed his stance on barbers/hairstylists opening.
Doctors and leaders with the Shelby County Health Department have developed a new protocol for salons and beauty shops to reopen.
Below are the new regulations for salons and barbershops in Shelby County:
- Salon/shop owners must have employee’s temperature checked and cannot be permitted to enter if they have a fever or any other symptoms of COVID-19
- Salon/shop owners must sufficiently stock their business with hand sanitizer, soap, and sanitizing wipes before reopening
- Owners must maintain an appointment book with customers name, date, and time of service
- Face coverings are worn by stylists and customers when practical. Stylists must also wear gloves.
- Capes, smocks, drapes, and neck strips are one-time use between cleanings or disposable as much as possible
- Active work stations must be six feet apart.
- Stylists are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before they come to work, stay home if they test positive or have other symptoms.
- Customers must be served by appointment only - if they do not have an appointment, customers must wait in their vehicle
- 15 minutes between appointments for sanitizing work stations
- Regular disinfection of high touch surface areas and equipment
- Unless the customers is a minor, no non-customer companions are allowed during a service
Harris added that people are currently styling hair at kitchen tables and garages - therefore we have to adopt a new way of doing business to reduce the spread of the virus.
