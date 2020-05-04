Best Life: Knees as good as new with THINK knee surgery

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - It’s one of the most widely done orthopedic procedures - but as many as one in five patients or 20% say they still feel chronic pain or are unhappy with the results after knee replacement surgery.
Now a new cutting-edge robotic system for knee replacement that may offer patients much better results.
Seventy-five-year-old Sonia Santos is a force of nature, working in Manhattan fulltime, ten years after retirement age.
“I never felt any pain until one day, going home, using my commute in the subway in New York, I stood up and felt a snap in my right knee,” Santos said.
Sonia had severe osteoarthritis. Less than one year after doctors replaced her right knee using traditional knee surgery, vice president of orthopedic surgery, Yair Kissin, MD, FAAOS, of Hackensack University Medical Center recruited Sonia for a clinical trial, testing a cutting-edge new method to replace her left.
Dr. Kissin told Ivanhoe, “We’re actually able to personalize the surgery.”
It’s called T-Solution One Total Knee Application by THINK Surgical. A 3D planning station lets surgeons map out a detailed plan before surgery. Then the doctor uses a robotic bone cutting tool for maximum precision during the procedure.
“Essentially we have a little control lever with an on-off button and the device is cutting before our very eyes what we would normally do with a saw and directly with our hand on the cutting device,” Kissin said.
Santos gave up high heels for blinged-out sneakers. She says both knees feel good, but - “The left knee is like my natural knee. I don’t feel anything,” Santos shared.
Five hospitals nationwide tested the T-Solution on over 115 patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the technology approval in October 2019.
