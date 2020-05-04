City of Clarksdale to provide masks to all households as community works to reopen

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy has announced the city will provide four masks per household in an effort to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Espy says this action comes as the Clarksdale community begins to reopen.
"The need to protect our most valued customers – the citizens of Clarksdale—is a high priority. We know there is an issue of equity in terms of having access to personal protective equipment (PPE). This initiative intends to close those gaps, continue to lower the threat of spreading COVID19, and give people peace of mind. As our economy attempts to get back on track, we want to make sure residents can engage while limiting exposure of this highly infectious virus.”
Espy says although masks are being distributed, social distancing is still strongly encouraged and preferred to keep citizens safe.
During WMC’s Road to Reopening town hall, Espy noted his focus was testing and is preparing for the second wave of coronavirus, especially since the first wave had a disproportionate and heavy impact on his city’s population.
Mississippians with more questions about the coronavirus can call the Mississippi State Department of Health Hotline at 877-978-6453.
