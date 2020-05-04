Collierville appoints 32-year law enforcement veteran to head police department

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville has a new police chief. The Board of Mayor and Alderman named Dale Lane as the head of the Collierville Police Department Monday at a special meeting.
Lane has more than three decades of experience in public safety, most recently serving as the chief of safety and security for the Memphis Area Transit Authority.
“I am honored to be able to work alongside the men and women of the Collierville Police Department,” said Lane.
Lane began his career in law enforcement in 1987 as a patrol officer with the Millington Police Department. He joined the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as a patrolman in the Uniformed Patrol Division in 1989 and progressed through the ranks to chief inspector until his appointment as the director of the Office of Preparedness, Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There, Lane oversaw homeland security and emergency management activities for Shelby County, including coordination with the State Homeland Security Office and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
As a deputy, Lane served on the Interstate Drug Interdiction Team, the K-9 Unit, the Street Crime Unit and the Metro Gang Unit. He was assigned to the S.W.A.T. Team in 2002 as team commander. In 2004, he was selected as a member of the governor’s Law Enforcement Counter-Terrorism Support Element.
Lane has served as the Homeland Security Division Commander, the Assistant Director of Training and Uniform Patrol Division Commander. He also serves as an executiev committee member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Lane is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Memphis Metropolitan Association of Chiefs of Police and the FBI National Academy Associates. He has also served on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board for Southwest Tennessee Community College. He has served on the board of the Tennessee Gang Investigator’s Association.
Lane holds a Master of Science in Operations Management from the University of Arkansas, Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Crichton College and an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice from Southwest Tennessee Community College. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and he completed the Secret Service National Threat Assessment and Dignitary Protection Schools in Washington D.C.
Throughout his career, Lane has received the Outstanding Performance award from the Shelby County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Optimist Club Officer of the Year Award, the Southwest Tennessee Community College Alumnus of the Year Award, the Governor’s/InfraGard Meritorious Service Award, the Memphis District Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) First Responder of the Year Award and the VFW State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
