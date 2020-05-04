Collierville appoints 32-year law enforcement veteran to head police department

Lane began his career in law enforcement in 1987 as a patrol officer with the Millington Police Department. He joined the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as a patrolman in the Uniformed Patrol Division in 1989 and progressed through the ranks to chief inspector until his appointment as the director of the Office of Preparedness, Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There, Lane oversaw homeland security and emergency management activities for Shelby County, including coordination with the State Homeland Security Office and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.