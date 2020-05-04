Coronavirus generates new boating guidelines in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you get outside this weekend? The beautiful weather was amazing, millions across the U.S. got to soak up the sun.
Here in Tennessee, boaters took the weather as a good sign for boating season. But the coronavirus might change the way some people hit the lake.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said while there’s nothing wrong with getting out on the water right now, just be careful.
Their recommendations include only boating close to home and with immediate family members.
Make sure to keep social distancing while refueling or using community docks - and no beaching or rafting with other boats.
