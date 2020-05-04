Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC/KAIT) -The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 11 a.m., Monday, May 4, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 3,431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 52,890 people total have been tested
- 49,459 people have tested negative
- 1,999 recoveries
- 1,312 active cases
- 76 deaths
- 198 currently hospitalized
- 19 currently on ventilators
- 240 total nursing home residents/145 staff members infected
- 285 healthcare workers infected
“We recognize Arkansans’concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
