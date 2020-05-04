Family, community mourns loss of high school senior fatally shot just weeks before graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South high school senior just weeks away from graduation is dead after a late-night trip to get something to eat.
Just after 2:30 Saturday morning Memphis police responded to a call with two shooting victims. The 18-year-old female pronounced dead at the scene.
Mya Taylor just three weeks shy of her high school graduation was killed while on a fast-food run.
“No. I have no doubt in my mind that Mya was not the target,” said the victim’s sister Brianne Sweat.
Saturday morning 18-year-old Mya and her best friend decided to hop in a car with a male to go to McDonald’s on Winchester.
Mya’s best friend told family they were in the drive-thru ordering food when Mya and the male switched seats.
“The windows were tinted, if the car was targeted, they would have never known that Mya swapped to that front seat,” said Sweat.
The male in the car suffered non-critical injuries. Mya was pronounced dead at Methodist South.
“Mya was just such a happy child," said Teddrick Estes, assistant principal at Hillcrest High School. "She was so sweet and just so loving.”
Estes says he was devastated when he got the news.
He says this is the second student Hillcrest High School has lost to gun violence since the school was closed due to COVID-19.
“It really brings into perspective of how important it is for the school to be open and for kids to be able to come to school every single day because this is what happens because the streets are not pretty," said Estes.
Instead of preparing for graduation this family is now preparing a funeral.
“I hope whoever did this could feel some type of remorse because they hurt a lot of people," said Sweat.
Memphis police have not released much about the suspect(s) -- all we know is they were driving a gray or silver sedan.
Memphis Police Department says they have investigated 65 homicides so far this year.
If you have any information about this case call Memphis police or Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
