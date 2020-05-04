Gov. Reeves announces 2nd phase of reopening plan to begin this week in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi continues its plan of reopening in phases.
On Monday Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Pase 2. This phase allows restaurants and outdoor recreation areas to reopen, but with social distancing guidelines in place.
This means restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity, bars and bar areas should remain closed and employees are required to wear masks throughout their shift.
As for outdoor recreation, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people for indoor activities and a maximum of 20 people for outside activities.
Retail businesses were allowed to reopen last week and the owners of Seventh Street Boutique and Buff City Soap both say their customers are staying loyal.
"It’s been amazing! We’ve had a huge outpouring, we’ve had a huge group of people show up every single day, we’ve been busy,” said Krista Pennie Myers, owner of Buff City Soap in Southaven.
"We were blessed to stay busy and see all this growth. We’re actually having to hire more employees, and we’re in the process of taking applications to hire even more employees,” said Kassy Feazell co-owner of Seventh Street Boutique
Both stores did curbside and online orders and it’s something they will continue to do for the time being.
"We’re ordering tons more product, because we really thought things would slow down when you know the quarantine happened, and in fact, I think our sales have probably doubled just for the fact of being online and being on Facebook,” said Amanda Bies co-owner of Seventh Street Boutique.
"We got out numbers in for the month of April and they were really on par with March so we were very, very fortunate and we've actually seeing an uptick since we've been open."
The new guidelines of Phase 2 will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 until 8 a.m. on Monday, May 11, which is when the safer-at-home order ends as well.
To see the entire announcement Reeves made regarding Phase 2 visit the link below. https://www.facebook.com/tatereeves/videos/239475497112988/
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.