Here’s a breakdown of businesses that can open under phase 1 of Shelby County’s Back-to-Business plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday marks the beginning of phase one of the Back-to-Business plan in Shelby County and its municipalities.
Most notably, restaurants and retail stores can open their doors to customers for the first time in weeks, though some are choosing to stick with curbside pickup for the time being.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Monday barbershops and hair salons are now part of phase one -- a change to the plan after two municipalities announced last week they could reopen this week. They can begin opening Wednesday.
Here’s what phase one means for residents and businesses in Shelby County.
No purposeful groups of more than 10. Adherence to social distancing.
- Civic facilities (libraries, etc.)
- Limit occupancy to 25% building capacity.
- Employees must wear face masks.
- Places of worship
- Limit occupancy to 25% building capacity.
- Adherence to social distancing.
- Health care
- Elective surgeries and diagnostic, medical and procedural visits allowed consistent with Tennessee Hospital Association standards and district protocol.
- Active screening at entrances to health care facilities.
- Telehealth encouraged where practical.
- Nursing home and long-term care facilities have stringent precautions in place.
- Dentistry
- Elective dental visits, procedures and surgeries are allowed if deemed medically necessary, such as fillings, extractions and root canals.
- Active screening at entrances to dental facilities.
- Telehealth encouraged where practical.
- Restaurants and bars
- Maximum capacity of 50%.
- Adjust layout of a dining area/seating to maintain social distance between groups of customers.
- Eliminate use of communal items (i.e. containers on tables, writing utensils).
- Require single-use items such as paper menus.
- Require employees preparing or serving food and employees with interaction with the public wear masks.
- Grocery stores
- Limit occupancy to 50% building capacity.
- Require face masks and gloves for all employees preparing or serving food and employees with interaction with the public; require at least face coverings for all other employees.
- Hardware stores
- Limit occupancy to 50% building capacity.
- Require face masks and gloves for all employees preparing or serving food and employees with interaction; require at least face coverings for all other employees.
- Retail stores and commercial businesses
- Limit occupancy to 50% building capacity.
- Employees with interaction with the public must wear face masks; all other employees must wear face masks.
- Manufacturers/distributors
- Require face masks for all employees.
- Require symptom checks for all employees.
- Establish work arrangements by which employees are spaced six feet from one another.
- Offices/call centers
- Require face masks for all employees.
- Require symptom checks for all employees.
- Establish work arrangements by which employees are spaced six feet from one another.
- Do not share phones or headsets.
- Allow telework and minimize business travel to the greatest extent possible.
- Non-contact sports facilities (golf courses, tennis courts, etc.)
- All others open, following guidance on maximum number of individuals for groups.
- Shared equipment prohibited.
- Employees with interaction with the public must wear face masks; all other employees must wear face masks.
- Dining facilities limited to 25% capacity; carry-out/delivery OK.
- Contact sports facilities (basketball courts, baseball fields, etc.)
- Closed.
- Gyms/fitness facilities
- Limit occupancy to 25% building occupancy.
- Employees must wear face masks.
- Adjust equipment layout or close/restrict access to equipment as necessary to maintain at least six feet of separation between users.
- Conduct regular and thorough cleaning of all equipment, surfaces and areas of the facility using disinfectant cleaning supplies.
- Require customers to clean equipment with disinfecting wipes before and after use. Provide hand sanitizing stations for use upon customer entry and exit.
- Limit workouts to 45 minutes.
- Car washes
- Only fully automated car washes allowed. Ancillary functions like vacuum stations must be closed. Will evaluate specific restrictions developed in partnership with the industry.
- Personal appearance businesses (hair, nail salons, spas, etc.)
- Barber shops and hair salons can reopen beginning May 6 using social distancing guidelines. Employees must have temperatures checked. Stores must be stocked with hand sanitizer and wipes. Stylists and customers must wear face coverings. Smocks must be cleaned between customers. Appointments must allow for 15 minutes between clients to clean and sanitize.
- Nail salons, spas, etc. will remain closed.
- Entertainment/performance venues (theaters, auditoriums, sports arenas)
- Closed.
- Recreation facilities (bowling alleys, indoor climbing, arcades, trampoline parks)
- Closed.
- Festivals, parades, races and similar public/community events
- Prohibited.
- Schools
- Currently closed; further phases TBD pending additional guidance.
- Child care
- Open, reliant on CDC guidance and regulations. Child care programs that remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic should address these additional considerations:
- Implement social distancing strategies.
- Intensify cleaning and disinfection efforts.
- Modify drop-off and pickup procedures.
- Implement screening procedures upon arrival.
- Maintain an adequate ratio of staff to children to ensure safety.
- When feasible, staff members and older children should wear face coverings within the facility. Cloth face coverings should NOT be put on babies and children under age two because of the danger of suffocation.
