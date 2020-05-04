Kroger offers free COVID-19 testing at University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger is partnering with Cherokee Health Systems to offer free drive-thru coronavirus testing at the University of Memphis.
The event begins Tuesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing will be at the U of M Central Avenue parking lot near the Holiday Inn.
Those eligible for testing include health care workers, symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic individuals based on CDC, state and local government recommendations.
To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here.
Kroger said they are expected to administer 250 tests per day.
Laboratory services will be provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
