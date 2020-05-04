Large warehouse fire in Tipton County shuts down Highway 51

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire at a warehouse in Tipton County has shut down part of Highway 51, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chief Deputy Bill Daughtery says emergency crews responded to BCI Industries Inc. in Brighton.
WMC Action News 5 viewer James Taylor shared video with us showing thick smoke billowing from the property with flames shooting from the roof.
Daughtery says everyone inside the warehouse was evacuated and no injuries are being reported.
It’s not clear what caused the fire.
