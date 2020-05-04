Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections says two more state prison inmates who were being treated for the coronavirus have died. Department spokesman Solomon Graves says the cause of their deaths will be determined by medical officials, but that both inmates who died Sunday at the Cummins unit were being treated for COVID-19. State health officials earlier confirmed the deaths of two other inmates at Cummins, where at least 860 prisoners have tested positive. Solomon said a third Cummins inmate died Sunday, but that his death was not related to COVID-19 or to a disturbance Saturday at the unit.