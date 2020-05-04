Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Students at more than 25 universities are filing lawsuits demanding tuition refunds from their schools after finding that the online classes they're being offered don't match up to the classroom experience. The class-action lawsuits have been filed against prestigious private schools and large public universities alike. The suits reflect students’ growing frustration with online classes that schools scrambled to create as the coronavirus forced campuses across the nation to close last month. Colleges, though, reject the idea that refunds are in order. They insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they are still offering students a quality education.