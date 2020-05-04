Man shot, killed near South Memphis gas station

Man shot, killed near South Memphis gas station
Crime scene (Source: WALB)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 4, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 11:29 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are looking for information after a late-night homicide in South Memphis.

Police were called to a gas station near S. Parkway East and Florida Street around 11:30 Sunday night.

MPD found a man shot and killed on the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the victim was known to the suspect.

The suspect was possibly last seen driving a dark color sedan traveling northbound on Florida.

Officers have not identified the man killed at this time.

This is a developing story. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.