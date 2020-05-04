Memphis in May’s great American River Run announces new October date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Registration is now open for the 2020 Great American River Run Half Marathon, 10K and 5K runs.
The race was originally scheduled for May 21, but was rescheduled to October 24 due to coronavirus concerns.
In addition to the three races, there will also be plenty of post-race entertainment, including live music, food, and beverages on the river bluff.
Whether you’re a beginner or an elite runner, all three race distances are designed to accommodate all levels of runners.
Each registrant will be given a soft-style race shirt corresponding to the race that they run, and each runner that finishes their race will get a medal. But, if your competitive side is a force to be reckoned with, there are also cash prizes up for grabs.
This race, and the post-race afterward, will be a great way to get a taste of Downtown Memphis.
For more information on the Great American River Run, or to sign up for the races, visit the website here!
