Memphis Zoo submits reopening plan to city officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We now know when we could once again visit our favorite animals at the Memphis Zoo.
Zoo officials have submitted their reopening plan to the City of Memphis.
According to their Facebook page, the next step is to be placed in one of the reopening phases with the Back-to-Business framework created by city leaders and health officials.
It’s unclear which phase that will be.
You can continue to support the Memphis Zoo by clicking here - even while they’re closed.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.