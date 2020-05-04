Mid-South business headlines: U of M’s culinary school focusing on industry changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s an old saying, “necessity is the mother of invention” and with so many in need because of the coronavirus pandemic technology has been leading the way to provide aid.
But we may soon see innovations appear in the University of Memphis Kemmons Wilson Culinary Institute.
Memphis Business Journal Editor-in-Cheif Greg Akers says the culinary school is focusing on how the industry will change in light of COVID-19.
“In light of the coronavirus situation they are really focusing on how the industry is going to change. What things matter more now than they did before or perhaps won’t be the same anymore.”
Akers says things the culinary school has learned about deep cleaning, sanitation, and how to operate a restaurant when the business model has changed could possibly become apart of the curriculum at U of M.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.