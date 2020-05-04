Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund issues $237K in new grants to non-profit organizations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund has made hundreds of thousands of dollars available to support non-profit organizations economically impacted by the current health crisis.
The $237,000 recently issued marks the seventh round of grants awarded to 13 organizations in the Mid-South.
The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis who manages the fund says this round brings the total grantmaking to $1,777,000 since it kicked off in Mid-March.
More information about the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund can be found at https://www.cfgm.org/.
