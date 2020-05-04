Mid-South High school student killed in shooting at McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old student at Hillcrest High School died over the weekend in a shooting.
Police say Mya Taylor was one of two people shot early Saturday morning at McDonald’s near Millbranch and Winchester. The victims arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. A male victim was listed as non-critical, but Taylor died from her injuries.
At last check, police were still searching for suspects believed to be in a gray or silver sedan.
Hillcrest High School confirmed Taylor was a student through a post on the school’s Facebook page. The post says Taylor will be missed and sends condolences to her family.
