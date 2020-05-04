Mississippi lags far behind in coronavirus testing at state prisons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health experts say prisons are quickly becoming hot spots for COVID-19.
But just how many inmates could be infected?
That’s a question Tennessee will try to answer, as the state begins a mass testing initiative this week.
“We believe that we are the first state in the country to take this action,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Thanks to our increased testing capacity, we’ll test all inmates and staff statewide.”
It comes after the state found massive outbreaks at two prisons.
Targeted testing in April revealed more than 1,700 inmates had COVID-19, including more than 1,200 inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. That represents 54% of all inmates at the prison.
Nearly 600 inmates tested positive at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, according to documents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC).
Ninety-eight percent of the inmates who tested positive showed no symptoms.
“We don’t know why but we do know the overwhelming majority of them are well. They’re just testing positive,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.
In Arkansas, state leaders say at least 860 prison inmates have tested positive.
Unlike Arkansas and Tennessee, Mississippi has conducted very few tests at prisons.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) says only four inmates have tested positive.
“Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of all within our system. Thanks to measures put in place at the very onset of the pandemic, such as suspending visitations and transfers, we have been fortunate that our numbers have not increased,” said Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor.
But MDOC’s own numbers show only 27 inmates out of 18,000 in Mississippi prisons have been tested.
MDOC said current plans call for it to continue its current protocol for testing inmates.
The agency said it has provided masks to all inmates and correctional staff. It said gloves and additional soap are being provided, and hand sanitizer is available in strategic locations.
“By increasing the availability of masks and gloves, along with our ramped up sanitation procedures and other healthcare strategies, we are working to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on inmates and staff and protect their health,” said Taylor. “We are doing all we can to prevent further transmission during this unprecedented time.”
Mississippi Center for Justice is one of several civil rights groups demanding more testing at Mississippi prisons.
“Prisons in the South are particularly vulnerable to handling this situation inadequately,” said Paloma Wu, deputy director of Impact Legislation at the Mississippi Center for Justice.
Wu said everyone outside prison walls stands to benefit if prisoners are tested and given the proper medical treatment.
“Everyone’s well-being is tied up in who ends up getting critically ill and needing access to critical care beds,” said Wu. “There is a finite amount of critical care resources in the state.”
