Severe storms north of Memphis this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Isolated showers or storms are possible, mainly in northwest TN back into northeast AR. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and hail. People in areas from Blytheville to Ripley to Dyersburg to Jackson, TN need to stay weather alert. The main window for storms is 3-8 PM. Highs will be in the upper 70s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% of showers or storms along the cold front moving through. Low: 65. Winds southwest 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A stray shower will be possible Tuesday, but most of the area will remain dry. Clouds will linger off and on, but some late day sun is possible. Highs should reach the low to mid 70s. It will be sunny and dry on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s. There will be another round of scattered thunderstorms on Friday and high temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: It will be sunny and dry over the weekend, but temperatures will hang out in the upper 60s with low temperatures in the lower 40s.
Spencer Denton
