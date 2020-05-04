Severe storms moving into the Mid-South prompt watches and warnings

Severe T'Storm Watch until 10 PM (Source: WMC)
By Spencer Denton | May 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 3:38 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe storms are quickly moving east through northeast Arkansas and will continue into west Tennessee through sunset.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the northern half of the Mid-South, including the city of Memphis and Shelby County. It includes all of west Tennessee, far northeastern Arkansas and the far northern counties in Mississippi.

The storm has already prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Poinsett, Mississippi Crittenden, Tipton, Lauderdale and Shelby County.

The main threat is damaging wind up to 70 mph and large hail up to golf ball size. Storms should be over by 9 or 10 p.m. in most areas.

Another line of showers or storms may move through overnight, but those don’t look severe at this time.

Secure any outdoor items and stay weather alert for any warnings that are issued.

We will send out updates if damage is reported or new warnings are issued on the First Alert Weather App. We will also send out updates on the WMC Action News 5 Facebook page.

