Shelby Co. allows hair salons, barbershops to reopen Wednesday; Germantown tries to reopen all personal service businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public health officials say they know there are going to be more confirmed cases of the virus as the area reopens. The key, they said, is adherence to mask-wearing and the continued practice of social distancing.
However, officials have warned they can tighten restrictions if the virus surges.
“Triggers as far as moving back in the phases, it’s actually a constellation of many things,” said Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department. “It would not necessarily be limited to the number of new cases.”
Haushalter said the health department would be looking at case growth rates, the presence of outbreaks they cannot manage, and a high replication rate of the virus, where one confirmed case leads to more than one additional case.
“We want to ensure there are rules and safety measures for all of Shelby County,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
The Shelby County Health Department announced Monday that under Phase 1 of its Back to Business plan barbershops and hair salons only could reopen Wednesday, May 6, with nearly a dozen conditions. Tattoo parlors, nail salons, and other personal service businesses remain barred from operations.
Some of the requirements include 15 minutes between client appointments, face coverings worn by stylists and customers, capes and smocks used once between cleanings, and social distancing between hair workstations.
The county ended up moving hair establishments into phase one after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee did so statewide last week. Originally, hair establishments were part of phase two reopening plans.
But by the end of last week division had emerged between municipalities, as the mayors of Collierville and Bartlett said they would allow barbershops and beauty shops to open May 6.
“We need to continue to work in unity because this is how we work to reduce spread,” said Harris. “Consensus is important because different rules from one community to the next will not work.”
But for the second straight week more division appeared.
The city of Germantown put out a statement Monday at noon saying it would allow all personal appearance businesses including nail, waxing and tanning salons and massage therapy businesses to open, seemingly in defiance of the county health directive.
A spokesperson for the city of Germantown confirmed the message was not distributed in error.
However, by mid-afternoon Monday Germantown had reversed course.
“Per orders from Governor Bill Lee, we must adhere to orders set forth by the county health department. At this time only hair salons and barbershops located within Shelby County including the city of Germantown will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday May 6,” a spokesperson wrote.
As for monitoring restrictions county-wide on all types of businesses, the health department said it is up to the municipalities themselves as well as the public to call in any violations you may see.
In Memphis, you can report via 311, and you can report to Shelby County countywide via 211.
