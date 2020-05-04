Shelby Co. businesses working out the kinks under new business models

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Many businesses opened Monday in Overton Square and across Shelby County. All of them are taking as many precautions as possible to protect employees and customers.
“We didn’t mind going inside, but it’s such a nice day we decided to sit outside," said customer Shay Harris.
Harris and her friend could have eaten inside at Cafe Ole in Cooper-Young -- it’s now open to inside dining.
“I’m ok with it as long as they follow the guidelines," she said.
There’s no doubt precautions are being taken. And if you missed the written rules on the door the red tape on the floor for social distancing, let’s you know and blocked off booths will allow more space between dine-in customers.
Restaurants opening this week can only operate at 50% capacity. No barstools at the bar. A server brings your drink. Employees wear gloves and masks and do a lot of cleaning.
In Overton Square Babalu is open for inside dining as well.
The same precautions are being taken.
“Sanitation stations, cleaning chairs, tables everything," said Babalu Manager Kyle Manness.
Manness says customers are happy to be able to come inside and employees are happy to be working again.
“I’m happy to be back, It’s weird not being here, not seeing the guests," he said. "I’ve been here for five years. This is something new to us all.”
Jennifer Burris owns The Ivory Closet. The clothing store reopening on Monday. There are precautions here as well. Social distancing, employees wear masks, customers are encouraged to wear masks too. A lot of cleaning is going on much like all the other businesses.
“Everybody that has come on here has purchased something," said Burris. "That’s been encouraging everything that we’re going to be able to maintain safety.”
La Maison Antiques on Poplar reopened Monday. The way the store is set up social distancing isn’t difficult. There is plenty of hand sanitizer and customers put their own credit card in the machine.
“The customers we’ve had are very excited that we’re opened back up," said Jeff Jenkins with La Maison Antiques. "We’ve had of course a lot of people looking for gifts for Mothers Day. It’s been very good.”
All of the business owners told me operating the way they have to now is certainly new to them. They say they are trying to get used to it and working out the kinks -- a work in progress.
