Showers and thunderstorms possible through late tonight

Most of the air is dry this morning, but a stray shower will be possible. There will also be a chance for scattered showers this afternoon. The best chance for storms will be this evening between 10 pm and 2 am. Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds will all be possible, especially in areas along and north of I-40. Today will be cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low temperatures in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 78. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Low: 68. Winds southwest 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although a stray shower will be possible tomorrow, most of the area will remain dry. We will also see some sunshine tomorrow, which will help temperatures get into the mid-70s. It will be sunny and dry on Wednesday and Thursday with high in the lower 70s. There will be another round of scattered thunderstorms on Friday and high temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: It will be sunny and dry over the weekend, but temperatures will hang out in the upper 60s with low temperatures in the lower 40s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
