Some Shelby County restaurants reopen with limited capacity while others wait

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Restaurants in Shelby County were allowed to reopen their dining rooms at 50% capacity Monday, part of Phase 1 of the Shelby County Back to Business Plan.
But not all restaurants decided to allow customers inside.
Some restaurants in Shelby County are using a wait and see approach before allowing customers in their dining rooms.
Babalu in Overton Square was one of the first to open its doors and they’re going above the requirements to keep their customers healthy.
“It’s awesome to have guests in the restaurant. We want to be safe,” Jessie Robertson, Babalu Director of Operations said. “We want to be sure they feel safe.”
Under Phase 1 of the Back to Business plan in Shelby County, restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms Monday at 50% capacity, with proper social distancing and with all employees wearing masks.
Babalu already had several customers in the first hour after opening their doors.
“We’re taking it very serious,” Robertson said. “We want our guests to feel safe. Babalu is a fun environment but there’s nothing fun about being unsafe.”
To be extra careful, Babalu set up sanitation stations all over the restaurant and are checking employee temperatures when they come to work.
“Anything that is on the table is disposable to the guest,” Robertson said. “So if the guest touches it we throw it away. Cups, plates, utensils. Everything is disposable.”
But not all restaurants opened their dining rooms Monday.
“We definitely needed more time,” Ashley Boggs-Robilio, COO Huey’s Restaurants said.
Ashley Biggs-Robilio says Huey’s restaurants will keep their dining rooms closed all week while they create a safety plan, buy cleaning supplies and see what happens at other local restaurants.
“We just wanted to make sure we would be ready,” Biggs-Robilio said. “We did not feel confident. We just want to make sure we don’t make any big mistakes.”
Biggs-Robilio says she doesn’t fault any restaurant for opening Monday.
At Babalu, they feel confident their stringent procedures will go a long way in keeping customers and employees healthy.
Both restaurants believe extreme sanitation measures will be in place for some time.
“Our sanitation processes have gotten enhanced and they will stay enhanced throughout this,” Robertson said.
“I think this might be the way it’s going to stay for quite a while,” Biggs-Robilio said.
If the situation continues to improve in Shelby County, in Phase 3 restaurants will be allowed to seat 75% of their capacity but throughout the entire Back to Business plan employees must continue social distancing and wearing masks.
