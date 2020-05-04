Suspect arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a weekend kidnapping investigation after a witness saw a woman forced into a car at gunpoint.
Lemorris Garrett is facing charges for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic assault.
A witness told Memphis police two vehicles were speeding down Whitney Avenue Sunday afternoon when both vehicles made a U-turn. According to police records one of the vehicles began ramming the other several times.
That’s when Garrett forced his girlfriend Moesha Hammond into his vehicle at gunpoint.
She later told police the incident stemmed from her attempting to escape from Garrett.
His bond is set at $50,000.
