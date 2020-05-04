West Memphis mayor prolongs restrictions on church services

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Monday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced churches across the state could reopen for in-person services but under social distancing guidelines.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon held a press conference hours later advising local church leadership to remain operating online as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Crittenden County.
There are 197 positive cases of the coronavirus in Crittenden County so far.
“At this time I still don’t believe that this is the proper time that we should be opening our church facilities right now," said McClendon. "Especially without any type of plan, or transitioning plan, a decrease of numbers or different types of cleanings and different information spread throughout the churches that’s going to make sure that our people are safe.”
Though Hutchinson has given the OK for churches to reopen statewide, he asks that online services remain available as an alternative means of worship.
According to KAIT in Arkansas, other restrictions for places of worship include no communion, no classes for youth and no childcare.
Arkansas officials have reported over 3,400 positive cases and 81 deaths statewide.
