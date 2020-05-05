Best Life: SMILE! Immediate tooth implants

Los Angeles, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - An accident, sports injury, gum disease… each year millions of people lose a tooth or several teeth. Getting a permanent replacement can take months or even years. Now, the FDA has approved the only immediate fix, giving people back their smiles in a matter of hours.
Chris Caputo spent the last few decades hiding his smile.
Caputo said, “For years there was a gap, and they were loose, and they became infected.”
Dentists wanted to remove the teeth, do a bone graft, put in temporary teeth and then implants. That process would take more than year.
Sargon Lazarof, DDS, Inventor of the Ultratooth at Sargon Dental told Ivanhoe, “The minute those teeth are out, the socket, the gum, the bone that was there… it all collapses.”
Sargon Lazarof invented a new immediate, fully functioning Ultratooth that works before any more damage can be done.
“Because once you take the tooth out, the ballgame changes,” Lazarof said.
“When you take a tooth out, this gum shape is there. You put the Ultratooth right into the same socket and then put a tooth on it. So, the patient walks out, and the gum and bone don’t know what’s missing,” he explained.
The design mimics the Eiffel Tower in shape. It’s screwed into the bone, expanding, similar to the action of a wall anchor, allowing for immediate normal use.
Kelly Costa came to Lazarof as a last resort.
“I bawled my eyes out,” Costa shared.
When Kelly lost her baby teeth, a bicuspid never grew in. She tried an implant, but it kept falling out—causing her bone to collapse.
“I kind of felt pretty desperate,” Costa said.
It took an hour to insert the Ultratooth. And then it was time for the apple bite test.
No pain. No problem.
As for Chris, eating whatever he wants is just one of the benefits.
“I helped a woman get something off a shelf and she goes, ‘Ah, you have such a nice smile.’ I go, ‘Wow, I’ve never heard that,” Caputo recalled.
Lazarof said the Ultratooth is stronger than natural teeth, will not decay and is not as susceptible to gum disease. There is no need for patients to have any type of follow-up visits. The tooth should last a lifetime. The cost is comparable to a bridge and that cost changes per region. So, if a bridge is $3,000 in your area, an Ultratooth will cost the same.
Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Executive Producer; Marsha Lewis, Field Producer; Rusty Reed, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.
