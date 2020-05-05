Christ Community Health offering free COVID-19 testing, targeting Hispanic community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christ Community Health is offering another round of free testing. This time, they plan to target the Hispanic community.
Christ Community confirmed in a news release that citizenship will not be verified during testing.
The testing will be Wednesday, May 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Christ Community Health Services Hickory Hill location at 5366 Mendenhall Mall.
Christ Community also plans to offer free asymptomatic coronavirus testing this week.
Testing is free and open to everyone. No appointment is necessary - but pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register text: Test2020 to 91999 or call 901-842-3160.
