Cloudy & breezy along with a few showers

REST OF THE WEEK: We will wake up to a good bit of clouds Wednesday morning but more sunshine will break out in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Clouds will increase on Thursday evening ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely late Thursday night and Friday morning through the afternoon. Rain will start to taper of late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.