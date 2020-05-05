Cloudy & breezy along with a few showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will persist for most of the afternoon along with a few showers as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. Some late day sunshine will be possible as clouds are expected to decrease after 4 PM.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Cloudy & breezy. 20%. High: 75. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 52. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will wake up to a good bit of clouds Wednesday morning but more sunshine will break out in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Clouds will increase on Thursday evening ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely late Thursday night and Friday morning through the afternoon. Rain will start to taper of late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
WEEKEND: Cooler but dry for the weekend with high temperatures about 10 degrees below average. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low temperatures will be in the 40s.
