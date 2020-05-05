Delek US Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $314.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $4.28. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.74 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 98 cents per share.
The refinery operator posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period.
Delek US Holdings shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.42, a decline of 47% in the last 12 months.
