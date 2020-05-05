Gyms reopen across Arkansas with restrictions in place

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA Baptist Wellness Center opened Monday with the guidelines set by the state.
Program Manager Will Oliver said that the first day wasn’t as busy as they anticipated, but they are seeing people coming in at a steady pace.
Oliver said that safety is his top priority.
If you work out at NEA or other gyms in the area, here are a few things you can expect as you’re exercising.
When you walk in, your temperature will be taken and you’ll answer a few screening questions. In the gym, the staff closed off some machines to ensure a 12-foot physical distance.
Machines will be sanitized after each use. Oliver said this will be strictly enforced to keep all parties safe.
“We encourage people to come back with the ease of mind knowing that we are doing everything in our power to make sure that their stay here, their visit here, is safe and that they can work out free of harm," Oliver said.
Oliver added while there isn’t a timeline for how long the gym will operate with these guidelines in place, he encouraged people to do their part to keep everyone around them safe so that these measures can be lifted sooner rather than later.
