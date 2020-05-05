Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The women’s basketball committee will start using the NCAA Evaluation Tool instead of RPI to help evaluate teams for the tournament starting with the upcoming season. The Division I men’s basketball committee has been using NET since the 2018-19 season. The women’s basketball NET algorithm is similar to the one the men use, although it doesn’t take into account scoring margin. The men’s committee is meeting later this week and may make a few tweaks to their formula. The women’s version used their data from the past decade.