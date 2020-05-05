Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The NCAA has accused the Louisville men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations, including an accusation that former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance. The notice is the completion of a nearly two-year NCAA investigation. Louisville acknowledged its involvement in federal corruption investigation of college basketball related to the recruitment of former player Brian Bowen II, which led to the ousters of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in October 2017.
NEW YORK (AP) — This was going to be a big week for baseball author Anika Orrock. She was all set to throw out the ceremonial first ball at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees hosted Pittsburgh. The occasion was to mark the publication of her first book. Instead, Orrock will be at home in Tennessee. With the baseball season delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the event was called off. Orrock's book is based on the women pros popularized by the movie “A League of Their Own.” She is among other baseball-themed artists who have been shut down by the virus.