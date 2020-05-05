Is the NBA planning ticket refunds?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some mixed-signals from the NBA on when or if the league and the Memphis Grizzlies will get back in action to try and finish this season.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania cites sources saying NBA teams are advising fans of their ticket refund and credit policies due to the suspended regular season.
However, WMC Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer says he hasn’t gotten a notice yet - but says he will be looking for it.
Also, the NBA is going ahead with its plan to reopen practice facilities to players on a limited base. Beginning this Friday, four players at a time will be able to use the team’s gym on a staggered basis in a highly controlled atmosphere.
The NBA shut down team facilities March 20, nine days after announcing the first coronavirus positive test.
About 15 games remain in the regular season. Still no word on when or if the NBA will resume play.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.